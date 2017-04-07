Surprise, Surprise! The Last Thing Mama June Googled Was Her Hot New Size 4 Body

A lot of time, effort and money went into’s Mama June Shannon‘s incredible transformation — and she’s definitely proud of it.

PEOPLE Now caught up with the reality star ahead of Friday’s Mama June: From Not to Hot finale, and she answered a few questions for our “One Last Thing” segment. Her best reveal? The very last thing she found herself Googling.

“The last thing I Googled was the pictures of me from this week,” confessed Shannon, 37, who was finally been able to step out in public this week after revealing her size 4 figure on last Friday’s episode of From Not to Hot.

The last song that got stuck in her head? That would be “Losing My Religion” by R.E.M.

And last but not least, Shannon revealed when the last time she wore a disguise was.

“I’m wearing one now — because nobody recognizes who I am,” she quipped.

But all jokes aside, the reality star previously told PEOPLE that even though she’s been busy making the rounds on a New York City media tour, practically no one has recognized her on the streets after her dramatic, 300-lb. weight loss.

“It’s kind of crazy,” she admitted. “A lot of people don’t recognize who I am until I talk. I haven’t been noticed that much in New York, so it’s kind of like I’m in my own disguise.”

“Normally when I walk through the streets, everybody notices me, and now it’s like nobody [does],” she added. “It’s kind of calm, and [I’m] able to enjoy the city.”

The finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.