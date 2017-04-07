Mama June Reveals Daughters Pumpkin & Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson Have Also Lost Weight

Mama June Shannon has lost 300 lbs. after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery and other weight loss procedures, and says she is determined to keep her weight off through better food decisions, exercise and portion control.

And her new healthy habits have been rubbing off on her kids. The reality star, 37, says her daughters Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 11, and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Thompson, 17, have been following in her healthy footsteps and have been dieting and exercising more as well — and both have already lost weight.

“Alana’s lost about 7 lbs. and Pumpkin’s lost about four,” Shannon tells People Now.

Shannon says she is she committed to staying healthy, and is not worried about gaining back the weight she lost.

“I know myself — I’m never going to go back to what I was before,” she says. “It’s all about maintaining. I’m kind of obsessed with the scale, and beating myself up even if I gain a few ounces or a pound.”

While her journey “from not to hot” has been difficult — especially having to live in seclusion for seven weeks — Shannon has no regrets.

“I don’t regret anything,” she says. “I have this philosophy in life: If you regret anything, you shouldn’t have done it to begin with.”