Madonna Is Searching for a New Personal Trainer — Could it Be You?

Think you have what it takes to be Madonna’s personal trainer?

The Queen of Pop, 58, has partnered with DanceOn, the leading online network for dance entertainment, to find a cardio dance guru — and she’s encouraging anyone who thinks they could be a good fit to submit a video using the hashtag #MadonnaChallenge.

Madonna announced the contest on Wednesday with a feisty video calling for submissions.

“Hey everyone, I’m teaming up with DanceOn to find my next trainer,” she says in the video while munching on potato chips. “Do you have what it takes? Then submit to the #MadonnaChallenge. Are you with me? Well, start dancing! What are you waiting for?”

RELATED VIDEO: Madonna Posts Video of Newly Adopted Twins Singing ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’

Whoever will fill the roll has their work cut out for them — the icon likes working out six times a week, doing a mix of dance, yoga, barre and Pilates.