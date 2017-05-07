Strike a Pose! Madonna, 58, Shows Off Her Nude (and Fit!) Body on Instagram

Madonna has never be one to shy away from the camera.

The legendary Material Girl, 58, shared a pair of photos to Instagram Saturday, captioned simply, “Gold 💛.” The first snap showed an array of gold jewelry and a matching grill on her teeth.

The second shot in the series gave the singer’s followers a peek at her taut — and nude — torso, showing Madonna lying down on a towel but with the more NSFW portions of her body cropped out.

Madonna’s fit frame is no accident. The iconic entertainer is known for her love of fitness and staying in shape, having taken everything from dance to yoga.

In March, she had an open call for folks to submit entries to become her next personal trainer, starring in a short video to invite applicants while snacking on potato chips.

“Hey everyone, I’m teaming up with DanceOn to find my next trainer,” Madonna said in the clip. “Do you have what it takes? Then submit to the #MadonnaChallenge. Are you with me? Well, start dancing! What are you waiting for?”

Rarely hesitant to speak her mind, the mother of six recently commented on the planned biopic Blond Ambition which, if it came to fruition, would chronicle her life and career on the big screen.

“Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story,” Madonna captioned an Instagram photo in April. “Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool [who’s looking] for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society.”