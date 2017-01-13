People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Half Their Size

Inspired By Our Half Their Size Stories? Share Yours For a Chance to Be In Next Year’s Issue!

By @julietmazz

Posted on

This week, PEOPLE shared the stories of six women who lost half their size through diet, exercise and serious resilience.

Christina Jordan, a mom of three, went from eating just 500 calories a day — and gaining weight — to losing a whopping 134 lbs. thanks to a healthy diet.

Lindita Halimi grew up in war-torn Kosovo, where eating was an act of survival. Once the war ended, she started eating uncontrollably — food was now readily available — and quickly hit 250 lbs. But by making healthy recipes she found online and dedicating herself to weight training, she slimmed down 130 lbs.

Joanne Raymond learned to stop yo-yo dieting — she lost 100 lbs. and gained it all back twice — and finally dropped 133 lbs. for good.

For more on our six Half Their Size stars and their incredible weight loss stories, watch the full episode of People Features: Half Their Size, available now on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN) and at People.com/halftheirsize. Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

If you, too, lost half your size, submit your story to HalfTheirSize@PeopleMag.com for a chance to appear in next year’s issue. And pick up a copy of this week’s magazine for more on Jordan, Halimi, Raymond and our three other Half Their Size stars!