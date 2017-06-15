Lorde Dealt with Body Shaming After Her First Album: ‘It Rocked My Foundations’

When Lorde soared to fame with her debut single “Royals” in 2013, she immediately fell victim to online body shaming.

“It rocked my foundations and could have f—ed me, you know? I remember being made aware of my looks and my body in a way that I had never been,” the 20-year-old tells NME.

Lorde says people made fun of her appearance in a way that she had never even considered.

“I remember all these kids online, I think I beat their favorite people to number one [on the music charts], and they were like, ‘F— her, she’s got really far-apart eyes.’ I remember being like, ‘Whoa! How did I get all this way without knowing I had far-apart eyes?’ Just weird s— like that,” she says.

FROM PEN: Christie Brinkley’s Girls Alexa and Sailor Reveal How They’ve Conquered Bullies and Body Shamers (and still love carbs!)

Just 16 years old at the time, Lorde didn’t know how to handle the attention. But she says that now, with her second album, Melodrama, dropping on Friday, she’s better equipped.

“When it was happening, I was quite overwhelmed by it. But that was a long time ago,” Lorde says. “If anything, I’ve slowly been getting less famous since ‘Royals’ was really big. Which is totally cool for me … I suck at being famous. And that’s fine.”

And getting out of the spotlight during the four years between her albums helped.

“I was able to return to my family and shelter against that and get to where I am now,” Lorde says. “I feel so comfortable in myself.”