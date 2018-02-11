Hot Mama! Lisa Rinna, 54, Shows Off Her Fit Frame While Wearing Lacy Black Bikini

Lisa Rinna is turning up the heat!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, shared a scintillating snap of herself wearing a lacy black bikini that showed off her toned physique on Friday.

“Thanks for the swim suit @pilyqswim 🌴” she wrote alongside the photo of herself striking a pose in the bathroom.

And just a day earlier the reality star also flaunted her fit frame as she enjoyed a sun-filled day on a picturesque beach.

“Wish you were here,” she captioned the photo of herself wearing a strapless leopard-print bikini as she shaded herself from the sun with black hat.

RELATED VIDEO: Lisa Rinna Shares Sweet Throwback Photo from Her Wedding Day 20 Years Ago

The actress, who recently made headlines for trying out some new longer locks in January, revealed to PEOPLE she had decided to experiment with extensions because “it was time.”

“The last time I grew my hair out was when I had Delilah Belle. So, 19 years ago!” Rinna explained. “It was time, what the hell!”

Joking, she added, “I think spending the last two years with Erika Janye has rubbed off on me. It really has.”

Julius Michael

“She has the most fabulous hairdos. And in September, Julius and I did my hair off my face and it was really fun. This seemed like the next thing to try!” she added.