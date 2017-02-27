Lindsey Vonn Embraces Her Scars: ‘My Scars Remind Me That I Am Strong and Beautiful’

Lindsey Vonn doesn’t feel the need to cover up her scars.

The Olympic skier, 32, proudly shows a long scar on the back of her right arm in a photo she shared on Twitter on on Monday in which she wears the form-fitting black sleeveless dress she wore to attend Giorgio Armani’s fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.

“My scars remind me that I am strong and beautiful,” she tweeted along with the photo. “Thank you #GiorgioArmani.”

Vonn’s scar is the result of a serious arm injury she sustained when she was involved in a crash while training at Copper Mountain in Colorado last November.

“I severely fractured the humerus in my right arm,” Vonn shared on social media at the time.

She was able to return to competitive skiing in January following arm surgery and 300 hours of physical therapy.

Vonn has previously spoken about accepting and loving her body.

“I’ve just gotten to the point that I love where I am … I’m comfortable with what I got,” Vonn told ABC News last June. “I think it shows in my attitude and the way I present myself. Now when I walk the red carpet, I don’t care with what everyone else thinks.”