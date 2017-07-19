Lily Collins Hits Beach in Italy After Working with Nutritionist to Regain Weight Since Filming To the Bone

Lily Collins is taking a break from her busy schedule to enjoy some fun in the sun!

Collins, 28, was spotted in Italy on Monday, where she attended the Ischia Film Festival to promote her new Netflix drama To the Bone.

The actress lost a significant amount of weight to play a woman battling anorexia, but looked healthy and strong during her swim trip with a mystery man.

Collins, the daughter of Phil Collins, is a survivor of anorexia and bulimia, and said that losing weight was important for her to inhabit the role.

“For me, I just wanted to feel like I was paying homage to the 16 year old girl that I was, that would’ve wanted to see this movie, but at the time I was just an actor playing a character,” Collins said in an interview with Access Hollywood.

“There was never a weight goal, there was never a number. It’s something that I decided to do as an actor for a role. You lose weight, you gain weight, you change your hair color. There’s so many different things that you can physically change for a character.”

But it still came as a shock to see herself so thin.

“There’s a scene where I’m taking my clothes off to be weighed by Carrie Preston, my stepmom in the movie, who takes a photo on her phone and shows it to me,” told NET-A-PORTER.com‘s digital magazine, The EDIT.

To the Bone Director Says Nutritionist Made Sure Lily Collins Gained Back the Weight She Lost for Role

“I didn’t think she’d actually take one but she did. I saw myself in the photo and my heart dropped. So when my mom saw the film, she saw Lily’s reaction because she knows me the best.”

Director Marti Noxon said that Collins saw a nutritionist after shooting the movie to gain back the weight she had lost.

“We had her work with a nutritionist, who actually worked with her throughout the entire process and for months after who, as she was gaining the weight back, was checking in with her all of the time,” Noxon told PEOPLE.