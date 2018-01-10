Life Time Gyms Ban Cable News from Their Televisions After 'Many Member Requests'

Life Time, a national gym chain, has removed cable news channels from the televisions in all of their 130 locations.

The company announced on Jan. 4 that they would no longer have CNN, FOX or MSNBC available on the large televisions in the cardio and fitness areas, as part of their “desire to uphold a positive, healthy way of life environment,” a spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

Life Time says the change came after “many member requests over time.”

“We made the decision to remove cable news channels from the large TV screens in the cardio and fitness floor areas at the start of 2018,” they explained in a statement. “This was based on many member requests received over time across the country, and in keeping with our overall healthy way of life philosophy and commitment to provide family oriented environments free of polarizing or politically charged content.”

However, Life Time adds, gym patrons can still watch cable news channels on the small screens attached to individual cardio machines, available at most of their gyms, or on personal devices using the gym’s Wi-Fi.

The announcement came with mixed feelings from gym-goers, with some supporting the decision to reduce the “constant barrage of negativity” from cable news, and others calling it “censorship.”

This is awesome! Gym time is time to get into a healthy state physically and mentally. While we should all stay informed, a constant barrage of negativity isn't healthy. Great decision! — Dana Schaeffer (@Dana_WVU) January 6, 2018

I like it. Noticed it right away. Too much negativity to look at while working out. My treadmill work out is less stressful now. Thanks! — Sarah (@sarahwronk) January 9, 2018

Thank you! It will be nice to enter the cardio room without the barrage from both sides. I think giving members the choice to watch it on their cardio station or personal devices is a great way to compromise between those who want non-stop news and those who don't. — Estrojen007 (@estrojen007) January 9, 2018

This is censorship and it’s ridiculous. Keeping up with the market and what’s happening in the world is important to many of your members. Now your giving us those “family friendly”music videos and shows like The View…and why are they better options? Give back freedom to choose — Christina Ogle (@ChristinaWOgle) January 8, 2018

Very angry that LT think its acceptable to censor what we watch. I choose to ignore the garbage on the other screens and watch news. Easy. Don’t know what’s being said on with other channels. Whats wrong with people? Don’t they know how to tune to what they want? — Kim Christianson (@caseyc215) January 6, 2018

Six days after the announcement, the Life Time representative emphasized that they “certainly are not against news delivered accurately and respectfully, and we intend to continue to have appropriate news channels on some of our large screens.”