Leslie Jones Gets Sweaty in the Gym as She Keeps Up Her 40-Lb. Weight Loss: ‘Arms Arms Arms!’

Leslie Jones‘ trainer is still pushing her to the limit!

The Saturday Night Live star, 47, put in two tough workouts over the weekend with her trainer, Thaddeus Harvey.

Jones shared photos and videos on Instagram from her sweaty time in the gym, which focused on “arms arms arms!”

“Getting them arm yo!!!” she wrote, along with a video of her doing seated arm rows.

Jones revealed in July that she dropped 40 lbs. in a year thanks to her hard workouts and a lighter diet — plus a little nudge from two people.

“The first thing is for your doctor to tell you that you need to lose 40 lbs.,” she said on Live with Kelly. “I got rid of soda and juice, that was the first thing I did. That literally was 20 lbs. right there.”

Her interest in keeping up the health kick started to wane, but Jones’ SNL and Ghostbusters costar Kate McKinnon pushed her to lose the other 20 lbs.

“Every time we went to dinner she would make me walk to dinner, we would walk after dinner,” Jones said. “And then it just started becoming — I would work out, I would do yoga, I really tried to watch what I eat. It’s not always easy because I do have a sweet tooth that’s a killer. But I do they best that I can.”