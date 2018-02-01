Leslie Jones' Candid Gym Selfie Sparks Support After She Admits Fearing She'll 'Die Alone'

While many gym selfies are meant to be motivating and inspirational, Leslie Jones recently came completely clean in hers about feeling discouraged about her body image.

In a photo posted to Instagram by the 50-year-old Saturday Night Live actress on Tuesday, she admitted that sometimes her workout efforts feel like they’re a waste of time.

“Ok back to cardio. But confession I feel like I’m doing it for nothing,” she revealed. “I know it not I’m healthy and look good but I really feel like ‘what’s it all for’ if the people you want to notice don’t. I just feel like I might die alone.”

Jones concluded the post, “Sorry that’s pretty heavy today!!”

Her honestly struck a nerve with many fans, who responded with words of encouragement. Even Think Like a Man actress Meagan Good reached out in her comments section.

“The right people will notice,” she said. “You are a ‘Gift’ and God doesn’t give His precious gifts away to everyone .. He’s selective .. He gives you to who He can trust. Your doing it for something .. Your preparing for something (career, relationship, purpose etc.). Making it so that your body will continue to take you wherever God wants you to go. He has a plan and He WILL give you the desires of your heart at the perfect time, with the right people/person. Be encouraged.”

Fans also applauded Jones for her truthfulness and offered support.

“GIRL. Do it for yourself. Do it and feel good for yourself,” one wrote on Twitter. “You’re a QUEEN and you don’t need anyone’s validation to prove it otherwise.”

Another responded, “Thank you for sharing this and being real. You’re letting tons of people see that we ALL have the same recurring thoughts and issues. That aside, you’re a goddess and an inspiration!”

Miss Piggy’s verified account even replied, “Vous are one of moi’s favorite people EVER, Leslie! Remember: When life gets you down, give it a big ‘HIIIII-YAAAAHH!!!'”

Leslie Jones

Jones will soon be joining the NBC team’s coverage of the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, as a contributor.

Jones is no stranger to Olympics coverage: In 2016, she made her debut as an NBC Olympics contributor during the Rio Summer Games after her live tweets of events, with witty commentary — and a photo of her decked out in a American flag and plastic gold medals — caught the eye of NBC Olympics production and programming president Jim Bell.

“Experiencing the Olympics through the lens of Leslie is unlike anything else,” Bell said in a statement. “Her passion for Team USA is contagious, and her adventures in South Korea should be fascinating.”