12 Celebs Who Went Public with Their Health Battles

NORAH O'DONNELL

After going two years without a routine skin check, the CBS morning anchor made an appointment with her dermatologist, only to be diagnosed with melanoma a few weeks later. "The really good news is that they caught it early and they treat it very aggressively," O'Donnell told PEOPLE. "They make a big cut to make sure there's nothing else around it and not becoming invasive." Now cancer-free, O'Donnell hopes to inspire others to schedule skin checks.

"I think getting skin checks isn't at the top of everybody's list. We delay our preventive care," she said, adding that melanoma is on the rise. "Preventative care is so important in catching this stuff early. I have to go back every four months now. I just went back and they took off two more things, including a spot underneath the scar. They both came back totally benign, but I'm under close surveillance."