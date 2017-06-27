12 Celebs Who Went Public with Their Health Battles

Bodies
MONICA
In June, Monica opened up for the first time about her diagnosis of endometriosis, and the "almost 8 hour" successful surgery she underwent to remove cysts, fibroids and a hernia. "My reason for sharing is because we, as women, are built to be warriors and we will ignore something that seems so simple that can be so complex," she told PEOPLE exclusively. "Your uterine health is very important. I spoke up about it so people out there who are going through the same thing know that they're not alone."
SARAH HYLAND
The Modern Family star has previously talked about her battle with kidney dysplasia, which required a kidney transplant in 2012 — and most recently posted a series of notes on Twitter to explain that she's been dealing with health issues over the last 12 months. "It's never fun to look in the mirror and see your hard work at the gym fade away or have your legs be the size of one's arms," the actress, who has been dealing with online bullying for her weight, wrote of not being able to workout to maintain her muscles. "But I know that when I get clearance I will be able to get back to the STRONG, lean, and fabulous self I know I can be."
NORAH O'DONNELL
After going two years without a routine skin check, the CBS morning anchor made an appointment with her dermatologist, only to be diagnosed with melanoma a few weeks later. "The really good news is that they caught it early and they treat it very aggressively," O'Donnell told PEOPLE. "They make a big cut to make sure there's nothing else around it and not becoming invasive." Now cancer-free, O'Donnell hopes to inspire others to schedule skin checks.
"I think getting skin checks isn't at the top of everybody's list. We delay our preventive care," she said, adding that melanoma is on the rise. "Preventative care is so important in catching this stuff early. I have to go back every four months now. I just went back and they took off two more things, including a spot underneath the scar. They both came back totally benign, but I'm under close surveillance."
GIGI HADID
While balancing her successful career and busy schedule, the supermodel has been coping with an illness. "My metabolism actually changed like crazy this year. I have Hashimoto's disease. It's a thyroid disease," Hadid revealed at Reebok's #PerfectNever event in New York City. "It's now been two years since taking the medication for it, so for the [Victoria's Secret] show I didn't want to lose any more weight."
AUSTIN CARLILE
After a 7-year battle with Marfan syndrome, Of Mice & Men's lead vocalist announced his departure from the band due to life-threatening health complications. In his message, Carlile said he's suffered four spinal tears, which left him in "violent pain every time I'd perform" and unable to execute his trademark vocal screams — a crucial element of the metalcore titans' sound since the band's formation in 2009.
Despite being hampered by Marfan's, Carlile still sees a future in music. "I am still able to sing, and I'm hungry for what is next to come even though I have no idea what that may be. I feel God placed me at this crossroads for a reason, and with the closing of one door, another will open."
SHANNEN DOHERTY
Since revealing her breast cancer diagnosis, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress has remained candid about her journey on social media as well as during interviews — documenting the moment she shaved her head, and speaking about her battle on shows like Chelsea and Entertainment Tonight. In April, the actress announced she is currently in remission. "As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial," she wrote on Instagram. "Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait."
CRYSTAL HEFNER
The 30-year-old wife of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner underwent surgery in June to remove her 8-year-old breast implants after claiming they caused her aches, bladder pain, brain fog and fatigue. The model and deejay took to her Facebook page to explain her health status, which she said was deeply affected due to the implants that were "slowly poisoning her." "Instantly, I noticed my neck and shoulder pain was gone and I could breathe much better," Hefner wrote following the implant removal procedure. "I know I won't feel 100 percent overnight. My implants took 8 years to make me this sick, so I know it will take time to feel better."
YOLANDA HADID
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was first diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease, a type of bacterial infection, in 2012, and has since been confronted with an uphill battle, as there's no known cure for the illness. Despite her diagnosis, Hadid has remained optimistic, regularly posting updates about her condition on social media as well as on her blog. "I wasted the first year trying to get diagnosed and spent the next two trying to find a cure," Hadid, undergoing Hyperbaric oxygen therapy in this shot, previously shared. "I have gone from the conventional long-term antibiotics to about every holistic protocol there is to offer."
GINA RODRIGUEZ
After posing for a Cosmo for Latinas photo shoot, the Jane the Virgin star took it upon herself to share one of the images on Instagram, where she also revealed her battle with Hashimoto's disease, an autoimmune disease that may result in weight gain, fatigue and muscle pain. "My struggle with health and weight and body acceptance in this industry has been a loving, painful, growing, exposing, vulnerable and incredible journey," she wrote on Instagram. "And to come to a place where I love the skin I am in and it isn't defined by anyone's expectations or limitations is beyond freeing."
NICK CANNON
The America's Got Talent host is the life of the party, both onstage and on Instagram – where he shared a picture of his hospitalization in 2015, following his diagnosis of lupus nephritis (a.k.a. lupus kidney disease). "Don't worry, temporary pit stop … Sometimes I can be a little too bullheaded and stubborn," he wrote. "I be wanting to grind nonstop but the engine can't run on fumes."
LENA DUNHAM
The Girls creator skipped the press tour for her show's most recent season after doctors told the writer-actress it was time for Dunham – who battles endometriosis, a disorder that causes the lining of the uterus to grow outside the uterus – to give her body a break. "I am currently going through a rough patch with the illness and my body (along with my amazing doctors) let me know, in no uncertain terms, that it's time to rest," she wrote on Instagram. "So many women with this disease literally don't have the option of time off and I won't take it for granted."
DAISY RIDLEY
The Star Wars: The Force Awakens star openly spoke about her battle with endometriosis and polycystic ovarian syndrome on Instagram, where she was candid about how both diagnoses have affected her confidence and skin. "I can safely say feeling so self conscious has left my confidence in tatters," the actress wrote, captioning a pic of herself wearing a facial mask. "I hate wearing make up but I currently don't want to leave the house without it on." The star, who said progress is being made thanks to her dermatologist, went on to state the importance of going to the doctor and getting tested. "From your head to the tips of your toes we only have one body, let us all make sure ours [are] working in tip top condition, and take help if it's needed."
