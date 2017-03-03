People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Tattoos

Lena Dunham Is This Close to Being Rihanna Thanks to Her New Underboob Tattoo

By

Posted on

Source: Lena Dunham Instagram

Lena Dunham is giving off major Bad Gal vibes.

The Girls co-creator and star debuted her new underboob tattoo on Instagram Thursday, explaining that she took a little inspiration from Rihanna.

“Thank you @trinegrimm for my warrior’s chest plate/tit chandelier. This is my first original piece by a female tattoo artist and it felt sacred and cool and she didn’t chide me for copying @badgalriri’s placement,” Dunham, 30, captioned her topless selfie.

Courtesy Rihanna

In September 2012, Rihanna got a large image of the Egyptian goddess Isis across her chest, which she had done in honor of her late grandma, Clara “Dolly” Brathwaite,who passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Most recently, Dunham talked about her tattoo collection for Vogue‘s “73 Questions” video. She described all nine designs in detail, including a picture of Ferdinand the bull, Laura Thornhill, the first female skateboarder and an image of Eloise as a tramp stamp.