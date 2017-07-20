Lena Dunham Claps Back at Haters by Showing off Her Latex Bodysuit and Crystal Crown

While internet trolls are spreading hate, Lena Dunham is busy feeling herself.

The Girls creator and star shared a mirror selfie on Instagram in which she poses in a racy brown latex bodysuit and a sparkling tiara, sending a message to those trying to put her down.

“It’s only important to me that people know as they’re busy tweeting bulls— about me I’m most often dressed in a latex suit and crystal crown working from home on imagining new worlds,” the 31-year-old captioned the snap.

Dunham, who was just announced to be joining American Horror Story season 7, has never shied away from standing up for herself. After years of dealing with body shaming over her weight, she found herself getting attacked for slimming down.

“I was frustrated by it, because it really was evidence that as a woman in Hollywood, you just can’t win,” Dunham said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It’s just so crazy because I spent six years of my career being called things like ‘bag of milk’ on the internet, baby cow, aging cow.”

Dunham kicked up her fitness in the last few years, after she learned that working out helps her manage her anxiety, and started doing yoga and taking classes with celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson.

“She didn’t come to me to make her body look different, she came to me to feel better,” Anderson previously told PEOPLE. “And I think that she’s our most important influencer of our time. She came to me and when she was so vocal about how my program helped her with her OCD … for me, when people come to me from the vanity thread, I know that they have a lot of balance work to do in their bodies. So when somebody comes to me with, ‘My health matters first, I just want to feel good in my skin, I want to be healthy,’ that’s where it needs to come from. Because there’s not one specific definition of beauty and we really have to move the needle in the other direction for that.”