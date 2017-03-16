Lena Dunham Looks Amazing! Girls Star Reveals Why She Loves Working Out With Celeb Trainer Tracy Anderson

For Girls star Lena Dunham, getting fit with personal trainer Tracy Anderson is more about creating a mind-body connection than trying to look different.

“I think for me the big thing was that Tracy just very clearly wasn’t trying to change my body,” she told PEOPLE at the opening of Anderson’s new flagship studio on New York City’s Upper East Side. “I came to her and was like, ‘I have endometriosis, I have chronic physical pain, I just want to feel stronger I just want to have a stronger core, I want to feel like I have more power throughout my day, how do I get there?’ I like that she was coming at it from that perspective rather than like, I’d like to shrink six inches…”

Dunham, who attended the event with her Girls collaborator Jenni Konner, also has a sense of humor about what it takes to get through Anderson’s grueling sessions.

“I’m so naturally unathletic that I just go in and I’m thrilled if I can achieve anything,” she says. And as for comparing herself to other members of the class? “I just combat that feeling by having literally no physical expectations for myself, which makes it all work out perfectly.”

According to trainer Anderson, who works with celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez and Alessandra Ambrosio, Dunham “knows what she wants for her body.” Says Anderson, “Women always think that they need to look like someone else… I really want examples like Lena, like Jennifer, like Gwyneth, that are really proud of who they are, and they just want to be healthy and balanced for themselves.”