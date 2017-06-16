Lena Dunham Tackles Body Image by Posting An (Almost) Nude Photo on Instagram

Lena Dunham is taking body positivity to an all new level.

The Girls creator and star, who has never shied away from showing her nude body on television, posted an almost nude photo on Instagram Thursday night, saying she used to think of her body as just a “fodder for jokes.”

“I performed the insult so no one else could,” she wrote. “I don’t regret any of it- that’s my art and that was my truth- but now, at age 31, having been through hell and back with my health and other people’s perceptions of my physicality, I feel deeply comfortable with the idea that this pear-shaped pot of honey is equally good for making people laugh and laying out like a Suicide Girl circa 2004. Love it all.”

In May, the actress canceled her planned Lenny speaking tour across the country due to complications from her endometriosis surgery.

She wrote in a post on Lenny’s website that she was “in the greatest amount of physical pain that I have ever experienced.”

“After being told I was endometriosis-free after my last procedure, more disease was found in deeper spots that required immediate surgery and now physical therapy,” Dunham explained. “This disease is wily and unrelenting, and I’m really blessed to have a community, both online and IRL, who let me express how hard that is.”

Dunham, who was hospitalized shortly after walking the red carpet at the Met Gala on May 1 because of her condition, said she needs rest.

“My body, which I’ve worked through all kinds of pain for many years, just doesn’t have what it takes to do this tour,” she wrote. “Lenny is about giving 100 percent of ourselves, 100 percent of the time, and I couldn’t bear to limp through this.”