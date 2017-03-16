Lea Michele Explains How Her Sexy 'Bed Series' Got 'More and More Naked'

If you’ve been following Lea Michele on Instagram lately, chances are you’ve probably come across a picture of her lounging in bed wearing little to no clothes.

So how did her ultra sexy “Bed Series” come about? The Glee alum stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week to explain.

“It’s started very simple,” said Michele, 30. “[Photographer] Mario Testino has the Towel Series where he has celebrities take pictures in towels, so I did my sort of lamer version — the Bed Series — of traveling all the time and being in different beds.”

HOME // Bed series . . . . . My Xmas gift came early this year! Thank you @beautyrest now I can be just like @itsbeccatobin 💕 A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Dec 19, 2016 at 4:10pm PST

NYC// Sunday bed series A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Nov 6, 2016 at 12:40pm PST

missing NYC // Bed Series A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Jan 16, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

While things started off fairly innocently, Michele admitted that somehow, over time, “it became more and more naked” — which resulted in “more and more calls to my dad, having to explain to him what he might see,” she added with a laugh.

NYC//bed series A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Jan 27, 2017 at 7:18am PST

NYC// bed series A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Nov 25, 2016 at 3:19pm PST

So who’s taking the sultry shots? It’s usually Michele’s hairdresser, Sarah Potempa, and the star has also gotten her stylist Brad Goreski in on the fun.

“I’m getting people to do them with me,” she said. “It’s become a fun little … sort of naked thing. I’m fine with being naked!”

Grammys// Bed Series A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Feb 12, 2017 at 12:28pm PST

Bed series// Oscars A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:05pm PST

Of course, DeGeneres didn’t want to miss out — so she surprised her guest with a bed in the middle of the show so they could take their own Bed Series shot together.

Bed Series // Ellen A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Mar 15, 2017 at 7:32pm PDT

And the Bed Series isn’t the only thing Michele has been working on lately: three years after releasing her debut album Louder, she’s gearing up to drop her new album, Places.

“I’m in a very positive place in my life, but of course love has its ups and downs,” she said. “There’s a few of those breakup songs on the album as well!”

“You don’t want to give anyone or any story more attention than it already deserves, but for me, my music is my time to be honest,” she added. “So be careful dating a singer or you might get Taylor Swift-ed!”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays (check local listings).