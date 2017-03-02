Lauren London Slams Body Shamers and Says She Knew Her Body Would Change Post-Baby

Becoming a mom of two was far more important to Lauren London than any roles she might miss out on post-baby.

After the actress was criticized on social media last week — some fans thought she looked heavier in recent photos — London, who gave birth to son Kross Asghedom in August, responded by saying she is at peace with her shape and has no problem ignoring the body shamers.

“I’ve been getting compliments on my LOOKS for years. I NEVER let it ‘gas me’ because I knew the enduring value in all things is internal,” London, 32, posted on Instagram. “When I decided to have my son, I knew the internet would be cruel. I knew that casting directors would consider me out of commission for at least a year. I knew that MY BODY would change, but I did not let the fear of these things effect me to the point of going against my spirit.”

“I asked myself: would you rather be at conflict with yourself and at peace with the world? Or at peace with yourself and at conflict with the world? I chose the latter, at that moment I was ready for whatever came with it.”

London says the few extra pounds she still has post-baby will go away eventually — and what matters is that she’s still herself.

“This lil weight will get worked off and WHO I AM WILL BE UNCOMPROMISED. WIN-WIN NO?”

Kross is London’s first child with partner Nipsey Hussle. Her first child, son Cameron Lennox Carter, 7, was with ex-boyfriend Lil Wayne.