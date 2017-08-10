Lara Spencer’s Bathing Suit Photo Will Abs-olutely Inspire You to Hit the Gym

Lara Spencer is the body inspiration you might not have expected.

On Wednesday, the Good America Morning co-host, 48, shared a photo of herself in a bathing suit from her family vacation to Nantucket, and all eyes were on her chiseled abs.

Fans quickly took to the comments section with compliments including, “HOLY Lara Spencer!” and “@laraspencerabc just became my #wcw.”

ACK TIME. A post shared by Lara Spencer (@laraspencerabc) on Aug 9, 2017 at 4:59pm PDT

The mother of two, who used to be a competitive diver at Penn State, previously shared that she likes to workout by playing tennis. “Tennis is my favorite way to unwind and it’s a great family activity,” Spencer told Shape in September 2014.

In addition to burning up the court, the TV journalist is an avid runner. However, a hip replacement surgery in August 2016 put a stop to her active life after having dealt with years of chronic pain.

“I felt there was a stigma attached to a hip replacement, and I didn’t know if I would be the same,” she told PEOPLE in September of that year. “I went into this abyss of, ‘What am I going to say to people and my kids?’”

“Being athletic exacerbated it. But this isn’t an old person’s problem; it’s an active person’s problem,” said Spencer, who was diagnosed with hip dysplasia, a genetic condition in which the hip’s ball and socket are misaligned.

Good Morning America airs weekdays (7–9 a.m. ET) on ABC.