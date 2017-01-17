People

Celebrity Bodies

Lady Gaga Has Been Training ‘All Day Every Day’ to Get Ready for Her Super Bowl Halftime Performance

By @GabyOlya

Posted on

Lady Gaga
Source: Lady Gaga/Instagram

Lady Gaga is making sure she’s in top physical shape when she takes the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show on February 5.

The singer, 30, shared a photo on Instagram on Monday from a workout she did in preparation for the show. In the pic, Gaga holds a bridge pose while using a resistance band around her thighs for an extra challenge.  And it looks like her training sessions are paying off — Gaga’s stomach looks toned and slim in the crop-top she’s wearing in the exercise photo.

“Training. Every day all day #superbowl #halftime,” she captioned the photo.

Gaga confirmed in September that she would be headlining the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show. This will be her second time singing during the Super Bowl — she performed the national anthem before the game last year.

Earlier this month, the “Perfect Illusion” singer shared a peek into her halftime show rehearsals. She previously said that she hopes her performance will be “powerful.”

I want every guy’s girlfriend in his arms … I want every husband and wife kissing … every kid laughing,” Gaga told Radio Disney in October. “In my mind they’re having this really powerful family experience watching the Super Bowl.”