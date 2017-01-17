Lady Gaga Has Been Training ‘All Day Every Day’ to Get Ready for Her Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Lady Gaga is making sure she’s in top physical shape when she takes the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show on February 5.

The singer, 30, shared a photo on Instagram on Monday from a workout she did in preparation for the show. In the pic, Gaga holds a bridge pose while using a resistance band around her thighs for an extra challenge. And it looks like her training sessions are paying off — Gaga’s stomach looks toned and slim in the crop-top she’s wearing in the exercise photo.

“Training. Every day all day #superbowl #halftime,” she captioned the photo.

Training. Everyday all day 🏈🎤#superbowl #halftime A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 16, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

Gaga confirmed in September that she would be headlining the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show. This will be her second time singing during the Super Bowl — she performed the national anthem before the game last year.

WATCH: Lady Gaga Confirms Super Bowl Halftime Performance!

Earlier this month, the “Perfect Illusion” singer shared a peek into her halftime show rehearsals. She previously said that she hopes her performance will be “powerful.”

“I want every guy’s girlfriend in his arms … I want every husband and wife kissing … every kid laughing,” Gaga told Radio Disney in October. “In my mind they’re having this really powerful family experience watching the Super Bowl.”