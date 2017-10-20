Lady Gaga High Kicks Her Way Through Pilates and Yoga as She Recovers from Health Struggles 

Lady Gaga is trying to get back into her workout routine as she continues to struggle with chronic pain disorder fibromyalgia.

The singer, 31, shared a series of Pilates and yoga exercises on Instagram Thursday after a brief hiatus of not sharing her fitness regime on social media.

“#Athletic fashun can happen anywhere,” Gaga captioned a mirror selfie of herself wearing head-to-toe Bjorn Borg. “High fashun high kicks?” she wrote along with a Boomerang clip.

@bjornborg #athletic fashun can happen anywhere A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 19, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

In September, the star revealed she suffers from chronic pain disorder fibromyalgia and was forced to postpone the European leg of her Joanne world tour due to her illness.

The announcement that Gaga would have to reschedule numerous tour dates came just days after she canceled a performance in Brazil and opened up about her health struggles in her new documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two.

High fashun high kicks? 😂 A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 19, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

RELATED STORY: What to Know About Lady Gaga’s Painful Disorder

@bjornborg #fashion #yoga #gyrotonic #pilates A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 19, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

Fibromyalgia is a disorder affects an estimated 5 million adults, according to the National Institutes of Health. It can cause pain as well as fatigue, headaches and insomnia.

As she gets back into the gym, Gaga has also returned to the recording studio.

Last week, she announced to fans there’s “nothing like studio therapy” with a photo of her reunited with the microphone booth and engineer equipment.

Another morning of Pilates and rock n roll with my trainer!! Body by @sloaner7 Dear Sloan, thank you for believing in me and being my health rock. You're the best I couldn't do it without you! A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jan 19, 2015 at 3:35pm PST

Starting my day off feeling strong, gotta sweat out the whiskey from last nights jam session. And can u spot my abandoned weave? Bang front 6 oclock!!! Thank u @triciadonegan 💦 A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jan 13, 2015 at 3:01pm PST

“Slowly coming back to life,” the A Star Is Born actress captioned one of three consecutive posts, also adding, “Tough girl on the mend,” for another photo.

Despite the painful struggles, the six-time Grammy winner previously assured worried fans that she’s getting better day by day.

“Gettin’ stronger everyday for my #LittleMonsters can’t wait to get back on stage & be w/ u at JoanneWorldTour #PawsUp,” she said.