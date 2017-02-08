Stefano Gabbana Says He Was Wrong to Body Shame Lady Gaga: ‘Finally Something Real Not Retouched!’

One designer is apologizing for body shaming Lady Gaga.

Stefano Gabbana, co-founder of the fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, admitted that he initially thought the singer showed too much of her body during her Super Bowl LI halftime performance. But after thinking it over, he changed his mind.

“I know it’s strange, but finally something real not retouched! The truth, reality,” Gabbana posted on Instagram, in Italian and English. “Yesterday I critized[sic] it too, but I though about it and I was wrong!!! #real”

His followers had a mixed response, with some applauding Gabbana for changing his mind, and others saying he never should have body shamed her at all.

Gaga’s appearance drove plenty of comments on social media after the show, and she decided to speak out late Tuesday night.

“I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too,” Gaga, an eating disorder survivor, wrote on Instagram. “No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed.”

“Be you, and be relentlessly you. That’s the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga.”