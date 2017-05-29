Get a Super Strong Core with Celebrity Trainer Lacey Stone’s Summer Abs Workout

Want to look and feel strong this summer?

Celebrity trainer Lacey Stone — who appeared on Khloé Kardashian’s total transformation reality show Revenge Body — is breaking down seven moves you can do at home to tone your abs.

“These functional core exercises are great because they literally work you from head to toe,” Stone tells PEOPLE. “When you incorporate more than one muscle group to do an exercise you burn more calories, and when you burn more calories you get quicker results.”

Grab a medicine ball (6 to 30 lbs., depending on your fitness level) and get to work!

1. 180 Squat Jump with Core Twist

Start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart with your knees slightly bent in a squat position. Take a firm hold on the medicine ball and swing it into the wall. Once you catch the ball as it bounces back, do a 180-degree squat jump and land facing the other direction. Now facing the opposite direction, take the ball back and swing it into the wall. When it bounces back into your hands, do a 180-degree squat jump back to start position.

Repeat this exercise for 20 reps (10 on each side) for 3 sets.

TIPS: Be sure to be in athletic stance not hunching your back. When landing in the jump squat, land on the balls of your feet with a slight bend in your knees. Do not land on your tip toes.

WORKS: Core, arms and legs

2. Around the World Core Slams

Get in a kneeling position sitting upright. Take the medicine ball as high as you can over your head before slamming it on the outside of the bent knee. Once the ball bounces on the ground into your hands, take it as high as you can overhead and slam it on the inside of your bent knee.

Repeat this exercise for 20 reps, 10 on the right side and 10 on the left side. Then do the same round of exercise using your other leg. Do 3 sets of this exercise on both sides.

TIPS: Maintain good posture throughout the entire exercise. Make sure your knee isn’t coming over the tip of your toe when your knee is bent. Be sure to engage your core during the entire exercise.

WORKS: Core and arm

3. Figure 8 Abs

Sitting on the ground, engage your glutes before you lift the slightly bent leg that’s opposite to the hand holding the ball. As soon as you catch the ball in the other hand, lift your other leg so your other hand has enough time to catch the ball.

Repeat this exercise for 20 reps (10 on each side) for 3 sets.

TIPS: It’s very important that you keep your spine in a lengthened position while doing this exercise — do not slouch your back. Keep space between your chin and your chest and don’t get discouraged. This exercise takes a lot of skill, but the more you practice the better you’ll get.

WORKS: Core and arms

4. In & Outs

Place your hands shoulder-width apart on a step (or any raised surface). Extend your legs to a 45-degree angle off the step. When your legs are fully extended, hold for a two-count before bringing them back to a tuck position.

Repeat this move for 20 reps doing a total of 3 sets.

TIPS: Have a slight bend in your elbow at all times. Be sure to keep space between your chin and your chest.

WORKS: Core

5. Plank Walks

Place your forearms on the ground with the elbows aligned below the shoulders, and arms parallel to the body at about shoulder-width distance. If flat palms bother your wrists, clasp your hands together. Then walk up with your right arm first followed by your left arm. After you are in push-up position, reach your right arm out and then reach your left arm out onto a step which is placed directly in front of you. Hold that position for a two-count before walking your right hand followed by your left back to push-up position, and then your right arm followed by your left arm back to plank position.

Repeat the same movement starting on the left side until you’ve done 20 total reps, 10 on each side. Do this exercise for 3 sets.

TIPS: Engage your entire body while doing the exercise, not just your core. Be sure to keep your body parallel to the ground. Don’t let your hips drop or your booty come up into a pike position.

WORKS: Core

6. Burpee into Reverse Slam

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and drop to the ground placing your hands on the medicine ball directly in front of you in a push-up position. Hold the push-up position for a two-count before picking up the medicine ball and getting yourself back into a standing squat position. Once in squat position, take the medicine ball over your head and drop/throw it behind your body. Turn around quickly and go right back into the burpee.

Repeat the same movement for 20 reps (10 on each side) for 3 sets.

TIPS: When bending over to pick up the medicine ball be sure to keep your shoulders back and don’t let your lower back slouch. When going into the burpee, don’t let your hips drop or your booty raise into a pike position.

WORKS: Core, arms and legs

7. Single Leg Slams

This exercise focuses on strength and balance. Lift the medicine ball over while your head while simultaneously lifting your right leg to a 90-degree angle. Slam the ball to the ground in a bowing motion while keeping your lifted leg off the ground. Once you complete a slam you may put your foot back on solid ground before repeating the exercise.

Do 15 reps on your right side and 15 reps on your left side for 3 sets.

TIPS: Have good posture and don’t slouch when slamming the ball to the ground. Be sure to engage your core and glutes for added support when balancing.

WORKS: Core, arms and legs