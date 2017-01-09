How Kylie Jenner Got That Long Thigh Scar Fans Noticed at the Golden Globes Afterparty

Kylie Jenner has never tried to hide her scars.

Fans noticed a long scar that runs up her thigh when she made an appearance at NBC’s Golden Globes after party Sunday night in silver gown.

Jenner, 19, flashed her scar for the cameras as she noshed on pizza with sister Kendall, and took tons of Snapchat selfies.

The reality star previously explained that her scar came from a game of hide-and-seek as a kid that turned gruesome.

“When I was about five, my sister and I were playing hide-and-seek, and I hid inside this really tall-enclosed gate. After a while when my sister didn’t find me I had to climb up on this sharp pole sticking out from the gate. I slipped and the pole went into my leg. I tried pulling away to get the pole out but it just tore through my whole leg,” she explained in a fan Q&A.

“It’s smaller now though because I grew!”

Jenner shared her own photo of the gash during a hair and makeup session in 2015.

“I love my scar,” she captioned the Instagram.