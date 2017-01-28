Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Bikini Body While Posing in the Mirror

Kylie Jenner is only trying to love herself.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star showed off her toned physique on Friday in several Snapchat posts.

Kylie, 19, wore a grey colored bikini while posing in front of a mirror with the Roy Woods song “Love You” playing in the background. The outfit showed off her tiny waist and curvy derrière.

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jan 27, 2017 at 12:16pm PST

A second Snapchat showed off her toned waist, while she showed off her playful side in a third, filtered Snapchat wearing a pair of fawn ears.

🍑🍑🍑 A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jan 27, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

Kylie wasn’t the only showing off her moves. Big sister Kourtney Kardashian, 37, was also there, flaunting her own beach body in a white two-piece.

Island ting. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 27, 2017 at 10:33am PST

Kylie is no stranger to steamy selfies. The reality star-turned-beauty mogul took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to share a revealing photo of herself in a green velvet bra top and underwear.

“Last bathroom selfie of the year,” she wrote in the post, complete with a tongue-out emoji.

She also recently revealed some exciting news late Monday night on Snapchat, hinting to fans that she has another store in the works, after successfully opening her first pop-up shop in L.A. last month. This time, she spilled that the new store would be in N.Y.C.

This will give the other coast the chance to immerse themselves in the world of Kylie merch and lip kits. So, east coast Kylie fanatics, get ready — because if this store is anything like her last one, you’ll soon have in-person access to her entire cosmetics line, as well as her new assortment of Kylie Jenner merch.