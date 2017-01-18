Kristin Cavallari Defends Husband Jay Cutler After People Fat Shame Him on Instagram

Kristin Cavallari knows her husband, NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, is “hot AF” — even if people try to fat shame him.

After Cavallari, 30, shared a photo of the two of them on a surprise vacation in Mexico for her birthday, her followers started commenting that Cutler had gained weight.

“WTF did he eat himself,” wrote one.

“Who’s the lesbian on the left?” said another.

I had the best birthday of my life and it was all thanks to this guy. Not only did he plan a huge surprise party, he planned a "surprise" trip to Mexico with some of my closest friends, too. Thanks, babe….you will probably never see this 😜 A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jan 16, 2017 at 9:28am PST

So Cavallari subtly struck back with a new, more flattering photo of Cutler, who is currently recovering from a shoulder injury that brought an early end to his football season.

“Since Jay looked like a 300-lb. lesbian in my last post, I felt I should do him justice by posting him looking hot AF in this one,” she posted.

Husband and gusband. And since Jay looked like a 300lb lesbian in my last post, I felt I should do him justice by posting him looking hot AF in this one 😍. PS….look what happens when he hangs out with @thescottycunha for 5 minutes #TheDeepDeepV 😂😂😂 A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jan 17, 2017 at 5:04pm PST

Cavallari previously told PEOPLE that she can deal with people criticizing her, but won’t stand for attacks on her family.

“I’ve been dealing with criticism since I was 17,” Cavallari, who used to star on reality show Laguna Beach, said. “When it’s me, I can handle it, I can take it. I have thick skin.”

“When it’s about my kids or my husband, I get really defensive. And then I become a little fighter, and I’ve been known to get a little trigger-happy sometimes.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kristin Cavallari Fires Back At Critics Who Say Her Sons Are Too Skinny

Cavallari had to fight off body shamers in July, who accused her of underfeeding her kids.

Even though we're not in the states, were still celebrating 🎉 hope everyone has a fun and safe 4th! #MyGuys A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jul 4, 2016 at 8:18am PDT

“Yep, I starve my children,” she sarcastically responded. “Just blocked the most people I’ve ever blocked in my entire life. Happy 4th hahaha.”