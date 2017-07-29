‘6 Kids and Still Bad!’: Kris Jenner, 61, Shows Off Her Age-Defying Body in Sexy Bikini Selfie

Kris Jenner gave her younger daughters a run for their money when the Kardashians shared the family matriarch’s sizzling bikini selfie on Saturday.

“Kris Jenner looking like a snack,” Jenner’s daughter Khloé Kardashian posted on Instagram alongside the snap. “I see you mommy! #6kidsandbad!”

Jenner, 61, looked nearly identical to her eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, in the photo as she posed seductively in a patterned white two-piece and a long white crocheted coverup. With her hair slicked back, Jenner showed off the famous curves that she passed down to her daughters.

Kris Jenner looking like a snack! 👀 I see you mommy! #6KidsAndBad! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 29, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Jenner has been spending the past few weeks in the south of France while she vacations with boyfriend Corey Gamble.

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared multiple photos from her travels, including several shots from her Antibes hotel, Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

Morning!!! #blessed #hotelducapedenroc #happyplace A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jul 28, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

#spa #relax #blessed #hotelducap A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jul 28, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Yummy……#hotelducap #perfection A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jul 28, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

Jenner also shared possibly the secret to her age-defying figure when she posted several photos of the food she has been eating while on vacation. The dishes include watermelon with fresh berries, a tomato and mozzarella salad, and a basket of fresh veggies to snack on.

This isn’t the first time the momager has showed off her trim and toned body. In June, she shared a shot of her abs in a sports bra and yoga pants.