Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Incredible Figure in Tiny Purple Bikini

Can you believe she’s had three kids?!

Kourtney Kardashian shared photos from her Bahamas vacation on Instagram on Thursday wearing body chains, black aviators and a purple bikini that show off her incredibly toned body.

In one photo, taken by her friend Larsa Pippen, Kardashian casually leans back on a flight of wooden stairs, and in another she reclines on a large cushion as her pal Isabela Rangel Grutman snaps a photo of her from above — and in both photos she looks absolutely flawless.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, does work hard for her figure though. In a recent interview with Health, younger sister Khloé described Kourtney as a “beast” in the gym.

Travel Diary: The Bahamas. On my app. 🌴Photo credit: @isabelarangela 📸 A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 5, 2017 at 12:03pm PST

“I didn’t work out with Kourtney for so long, because I had always thought she was a baby, and I cannot work out with whiners,” Khloé told the mag. “I’m a badass. But then I worked out with Kourtney, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, she’s super badass, too. She’s a beast.’ ”