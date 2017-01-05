People

Celebrity Bodies

Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Incredible Figure in Tiny Purple Bikini

By @GabyOlya

Posted on

Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Can you believe she’s had three kids?!

Kourtney Kardashian shared photos from her Bahamas vacation on Instagram on Thursday wearing body chains, black aviators and a purple bikini that show off her incredibly toned body.

In one photo, taken by her friend Larsa Pippen, Kardashian casually leans back on a flight of wooden stairs, and in another she reclines on a large cushion as her pal Isabela Rangel Grutman snaps a photo of her from above — and in both photos she looks absolutely flawless.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, does work hard for her figure though. In a recent interview with Health, younger sister Khloé described Kourtney as a “beast” in the gym.

Travel Diary: The Bahamas. On my app. 🌴Photo credit: @isabelarangela 📸

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

WATCH: A Kourtney Kardashian Clothing Line? Find Out Her Awesome Hidden Talent!

“I didn’t work out with Kourtney for so long, because I had always thought she was a baby, and I cannot work out with whiners,” Khloé told the mag. “I’m a badass. But then I worked out with Kourtney, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, she’s super badass, too. She’s a beast.’ ”

