Kourtney Kardashian Shares Her Favorite Booty-Toning Moves

Kourtney Kardashian is breaking down her favorite moves to sculpt her butt (and based on photos she shared from her recent bikini-clad birthday celebrations, her advice is definitely worth taking).

“Ahead of bikini season, I have a handful of exercises I swear by to keep my glutes toned,” the mom-of-three, 38, posted on her app and website. “The best part? If you have a few key pieces of gear, you can do all of these moves at home.”

Grab a resistance band and a kettlebell or sandbag to try these Kardashian-approved exercises:

The Move: “Leg lifts and kick backs are very straightforward, can be done anywhere and are really effective in toning your glutes and quads. Using a resistance band around your thighs with slightly bent knees, keep one foot stationary and kick the other foot straight out to the side of your body, then come back to center. Next, kick your foot directly behind while lifting off the ground, then come back to center. To modify this move and make it slightly easier, you can touch your toe to the ground, instead of lifting.”

What You Need: “A resistance band that fits around your thighs. Most bands are sold in sets with a selection of different strengths so you can start with the easiest and upgrade as you build muscle.”

How Many Reps: 30 seconds per leg, 5 sets

RELATED VIDEO: Want the Perfect Booty?

The Move: “If I’m really making an effort to get toned, I’ll kick things up a notch by doing weighted squat cleans with a kettlebell or sandbag. Lean forward with the weight and slowly lift up. As soon as you pass the knee, accelerate into a squat. You have to be very careful not to let your knees go over your toes when you squat down, so I do this move really slow and controlled.”

What You Need: 15 to 20-lb. kettlebell or sandbag

How Many Reps: 10 squats, 4 reps