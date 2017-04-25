Kourtney Kardashian Recovering From Her Birthday Celebration: ‘I May or May Not Have Thrown Up Four Times’

Kourtney Kardashian is struggling.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star seems to have really enjoyed her post-birthday celebrations, as she posted a Tweet on Monday, writing, “I may or may not have thrown up four times last night and slept in #birthdayvibes.”

But that didn’t stop the 38-year-old from showing off her bikini bod on Snapchat, showcasing her curves during a post-birthday relaxation trip to Mexico with her friends and sisters.

Relaxation in Mexico A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Apr 24, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

Q u e e n A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Apr 24, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

I may or may not have thrown up four times last night and slept in it. #birthdayvibes — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) April 24, 2017

At least she was partying by herself. Kourtney enjoyed relaxing with her closest friends on a boat, taking snaps of their vacation, while wearing a tiny navy blue bikini.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Apr 24, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

🔥 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Apr 24, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

V I E W S 🔥🍑 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Apr 24, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

In celebration of turning another year older last Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star trekked down to Anaheim, California, with two of her children — oldest son, Mason, 7, and daughter, Penelope, 4 — her ex Scott Disick, and younger sister Kendall Jenner to enjoy some amusement park fun, according to numerous park-goers.

The mother of three and her family were spotted throughout the day at Disneyland, including nearby Thunder Mountain, where a photo of Kourtney, Scott, Mason and Penelope was snapped by a Twitter user.

To celebrate the oldest Kardashian sister, multiple family members wished her a happy birthday on social media and on their apps, including momager and matriarch Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, and Kendall.

“Happy birthday beautiful @kourtneykardash!!!” Kris gushed on Instagram, sharing a collage of photos of her eldest child over the years.

“From the day you were born you have blessed me with so much joy!” she continued. “You bring happiness love and light and are such an inspiration to me, and everyone around you. You are such an incredible mother, sister, friend, and daughter and I love you more than words can ever say…. you are beautiful inside and out my sweet girl, have an amazing day, mommy xoxo #love #family #grateful #happybirthdaykourtney.”

Kim also expressed her love for Kourtney in a heartfelt tweet: “Happy Birthday to the one and only @kourtneykardash My best friend, the best mom and the best sister in the world!”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!