Kimberly Hebert Gregory Says ‘Moderation’ Is the Key to Her Healthy Diet: What She Eats in a Day

As a working mom in Hollywood, Vice Principals star Kimberly Hebert Gregory says her kind of diet is “enjoying everything in moderation.”

The 44-year-old admits she’s not the best at drinking a ton of water, but she packs her day with protein and veggies to power through.

Gregory, who also stars on ABC’s new show Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, says she likes to enjoy a low sugar and complex carb intake, and works out five days a week for at least 30 minutes.

“Being healthy is beautiful,” Gregory says.

Hydration

One and a half bottles of water

Breakfast

Smoothie containing spinach, water, banana, apples, frozen strawberries, pineapple and ground flaxseeds, and one cup of detox tea

Snack

Two boiled eggs with salt and pepper

Lunch

Tuna salad with organic mixed greens

Snack

Barbeque Popchips

Dinner

Southwest salad with chicken, guacamole, crushed tortilla chips and chopped apple dressed with a mix of chipotle mayo and barbecue sauce

Dessert

Enlightened Cold Brew Ice Cream Bar

Total Calories: 1,721

The Verdict:

By eating salads, Gregory meets her fiber goals, says Atlanta-based dietitian Marisa Moore. “The albacore tuna is high in protein and rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which boosts heart health and may help keep her mind sharp and her skin pristine. To boost her healthy-grain intake, she might try sprouted-grain toast at lunch or add quinoa to her dinner salad.” To incorporate more water, Moore suggests drinking a full glass of water before each meal.