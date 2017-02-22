Sweating Out the Toxins! Kim Kardashian West Dons a Plastic Suit to Lose the ‘Extra 7 Lbs.’

Trash bag chic!

Kim Kardashian West will try anything to lose that last bit of baby weight.

The reality star wore a plastic sweat suit during her workout with trainer Donamatrix on Tuesday morning.

“Don just called me Missy Elliott. Look it, I’m wearing a full sweat suit ’cause I gotta lose this extra, like, 7 pounds,” Kardashian West, 36, said on her Snapchat.

Kardashian West spent 2016 working on getting her body back after giving birth to son Saint, 16 months. She revealed in October that she’s down “almost 70 lbs.,” but now says she needs to drop another 7 to hit her goal weight of 120.

Her little sister Khloé is also a big fan of using sweats suits to lose weight.

“I keep getting asked where I buy these sauna suits from – I get them from any sporting goods store, and basically they insulate the heat so they make you sweat double-time,” Khloé explained in October.

Kim, whom Khloé says doesn’t do “intense workouts,” was amazed at Khloé’s tough, sweaty days at the gym.

“She does these workouts with these sauna suits underneath,” Kim told PEOPLE about her sister in October. “And she’s just … I’ve never seen someone so focused. I saw her naked two days ago changing, and I was [like], ‘Oh, my God. You are my body icon.’ She’s never been more on fire.”