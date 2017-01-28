Kim Kardashian West May Not Document It, but She Works Out ‘Every Single Day for Over an Hour’

If a workout happened and it wasn’t documented on social media, did even happen at all?

That’s the question Kim Kardashian West asked her Snapchat followers on Saturday, after sharing a video of herself and sister Khloé Kardashian doing a high-intensity workout.

The 36-year-old reality star has been keeping a low profile since her Paris robbery in October and she has recently begun her slow return to social media. But even at the peak of her social sharing, there was one thing Kardashian West rarely showed fans: her workouts.

The omission is in stark contrast to Revenge Body host Khloé and sister Kourtney Kardashian — whose respective social accounts are always filled with videos and selfies of them at the gym.

“I never Snapchat my workouts, just because… I don’t know why — I’m just not Kourtney and Khloé,” Kardashian West joked, after posting a video of her Saturday morning exercise session. “But it’s like, if I don’t Snap it, then it’s as if it never happened. But I work out every single day for over an hour.”

Khloé also noted the workout on her Snapchat account.

“Kim and I had a really good workout today, but for some reason we’re not good at Snapchatting our workouts,” she said. “But just so you know, we killed it.”

The two sisters are currently on a family vacation in Costa Rica, alongside Kourtney, her kids Mason, 7, Penelope 4, and Reign, 2, mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Tyga, and Tyga’s son King Cairo.

Kardashian West’s kids North, 3, and Saint, 1, were there too — as seen in videos she posted of them playing with their cousin Reign.

The family vacation is being filmed for Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“They are all excited about the trip,” a source told PEOPLE about the family, who left for Costa Rica on Thursday. “It will be relaxing for them, but also adventurous with activities like rain forest zip-lining planned. They will be filming for the show the whole time.”