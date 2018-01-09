Fans recently learned about Kim Kardashian West‘s diet on Keeping Up with the Kardashian, and now the reality star is sharing her trainer’s tips to stick with a consistent workout regimen.

Thanks to her trainer, Melissa Alcantara, the soon-to-be mother of three, 37, stays motivated in the gym and staying fit. “With the start of a new year, it’s great how many people (myself included!) want to step up their workout game,” Kardashian West said on her app and website Monday.

“Sometimes it can be hard to stick to a routine – especially if you indulged over the holidays. For staying motivated, my trainer Melissa is so helpful. She keeps me focused and feeling good about the progress that I’ve made,” the KKW Beauty mogul said.

Alcantara shared her four tips she recommends to Kim that anyone can follow: Set a goal, plan ahead, stay disciplined and recite your routine.

Kim Kardashian West and her trainer Melissa Alcantara E!

“When I work with Kim, we like to set goals that we can feel good about reaching. Once we have a goal set, we write it down,” Alcantara shared. “I’ve found that helps hold you accountable. And, it feels amazing when you finally do reach your goal!”

KUWTK viewers and fans will remember that Kardashian West found Alcantara on Instagram while filming season 14.

“I was looking on Instagram and this bodybuilder popped up on my page and she had gained 70 pounds in her pregnancy. Her kid’s like 6 now. She is like ripped,” Kim said during an episode.

“Melissa is a trainer I found. She’s super inspiring to me and I really want to meet up with her and see if she could train me. She could help direct my food and really get me on an amazing path,” she continued. “If I was 10 percent like her it would be life-changing. Like my whole arms and back. It’s mostly food. I gotta have this lifestyle. I gotta try.”

Alcantara also reminded Kardashian West’s fans and subscribers that “while it’s easy to fall off track” from working out, “it’s tougher to get back on!”

“Kim trains hard and has great work ethic and it’s a pleasure to train her. Let’s keep making these muscles girl,” Alcantara applauded her celebrity client on Instagram in October.

Before the new year, Kardashian West told fans that she has a specific fitness goal she hopes to accomplish with Alcantara’s help.

“My 2018 fitness goal is I plan to train really hard and be more consistent — 5-6 days a week weight training with Melissa [Alcantara]!” Kardashian West said about one of her resolutions for this year.