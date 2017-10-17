Kim Kardashian Finds Workout Motivation Looking at Sister Khloé Kardashian’s Derrière

Butt Motivation 🍑🍑 #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Oct 16, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

Kim Kardashian West may have one of the most sought-after booties in the business, but she has her eyes set on another desirable derrière.

The 36-year-old reality star shared video of herself in the gym to Snapchat on Monday, explaining to fans that she was using a poster of sister Khloé Kardashian as her motivation to power through her workout.

Taken from Khloé’s steamy 2015 Complex cover, the poster has the youngest Kardahisan sister’s backside front and center as she sits backwards on a workout bench — dressed in a sheer black bodysuit (naturally).

“Khloé you have no idea how much you’re motivating me today,” Kim said zooming in on the poster hanging on the gym’s wall. “You guys, the squat machine is no joke and I like to focus on one thing. So I look into her eyes, and think she’s saying to me, ‘Do it Kim, you f—— lazy f—, get up you can do these squats.’ ”

Kim added: “So I’m looking at your butt, thinking about my butt wanting to look like your butt. It’s so complicated and twisted in this family.”

Competition aside, Keeping Up with the Kardashians viewers saw the Kardashian sisters as nothing but supportive of each other as Khloé and Kourtney devised a plan to help Kim get over her body confidence issues.

The mother of two broke down on a September episode when a set of bikini photos from her vacation in Mexico surfaced, which she said led her to develop “body dysmorphia.”

“Kim is normally not this insecure,” Kourtney, 38, said during a confessional. “If she just didn’t have access to social media or just stopped looking at the blogs, I think that she would start to feel better.”

“I feel like one of the best things she did for herself after her Paris incident was she really detached herself from the internet and social media,” added Khloé, 33. “I think we kind of need to step in and do something like that so she realizes this does not matter, and we take that bulls— out of her life.”

Meanwhile, workouts aside, Kim and Khloé have a lot to celebrate as both are expecting babies this fall

Sources confirmed to PEOPLE in September that Khloé is pregnant with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, whom she has been dating since September 2016. While it will be her first child, the Cleveland Cavaliers player welcomed a son named Prince Oliver with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig in December 2016.

Kim is expecting her third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate early next year, she confirmed in a supertease for season 10 of her E! reality show.

They’re not the only ones. Step-sister Kylie Jenner is also expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Travis Scott, a source told PEOPLE. She is due in February — close to the same time as Khloé, according to an insider close to the family.

“They are looking at it like a unifying experience for them as sisters,” a source told PEOPLE. “Getting pregnant at the same time was totally unplanned but they are really happy about it.”

Reps for both Kardashian and Jenner have yet to confirm the news.