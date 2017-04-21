Kim Kardashian Is Totally Feeling Herself in These Bedazzled ‘Bedtime’ Bikini Snaps

Kim Kardashian West celebrated 4/20 with her new line of Kimoji merchandise and ended the day wearing a bedazzled bikini.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 36, showed off her curves on Snapchat Thursday for her most revealing social media post in quite some time. Dressed only in a sparkly two-piece, she flaunted her figure to J. Holiday’s 2007 single, “Bed.”

“Bedtime,” Kardashian West captioned one of her selfie videos.

Most recently, the mother of two received backlash when she shared that having the flu was “an amazing diet.”

In a now-deleted tweet shared on Tuesday, Kardashian West joked that falling ill helped her to lose an additional six pounds just in time for the biggest annual event in the fashion industry, the Met Gala.

That same day, she debuted her post-cold body, taking a break from her standard style uniform from the past few months — consisting predominately of an assortment of fur coats, partially unbutton henleys, giant sweatpants and the same pair of Yeezy booties — in favor of a tan bra and latex leggings that were more befitting the sweltering Calabasas, California, temperatures and her new summer bod.

Kardashian West has worked hard to reach her weight goal, 120 lbs., and hasn’t been shy about showing off her body since she lost nearly 70 lbs. after welcoming son Saint in December 2015.

“I think dieting is so important to weight loss, whereas, I didn’t really ever think that before,” she told PEOPLE in October. “I thought, ‘Oh, I can work out, I can just eat whatever I want.’ But you have to work out all the time.”