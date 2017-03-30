Man Behind Viral Kilted Yoga Video Speaks Out After Getting Threats Because He’s Gay

Scotland-based Forrest Yoga teacher Finlay Wilson has become the target of homophobic death threats since his video for kilted yoga went viral.

“A sealed and handwritten letter was left on my front doorstep early on Tuesday morning and I was warned in this letter that I should leave my home, along with me and my dog, because I was gay,” Wilson said in a video for BBC The Social.

“My initial reaction to this was fear and panic,” the 30-year-old continued. “The writers of the letter claimed that they’d been watching me for quite some time, that they’re watching my social media.”

According to the BBC, Wilson also fears for the safety of his dog, Amaloh.

“I’ve had to put a cage on the letterbox to make sure they don’t post anything harmful through that he might eat,” he said.

The treat is being investigated by police.

“Police Scotland does not tolerate hate crime in any form and everyone has the right to live safely and without fear,” a spokeswoman told the outlet.

The video, which has been viewed over 450,000 times since it posted in February, showed Wilson and his student Tristan Cameron-Harper performing their poses in an idyllic forest setting.

“People think that homophobia is over. It isn’t,” he said. “It still lands on our doorsteps every day as a physical threat to our safety. Something can be done about it.”

He concludes, “The evil in the world only survives when good people stand by and do and say nothing.”