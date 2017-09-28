Two days after multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Khloé Kardashian is pregnant with her first child, E! announced Thursday that the 33-year-old reality star’s transformation show, Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian will return for a second season on Dec. 10.

Kardashian, along with various trainers, will again help real people on a “physically and emotionally challenging journey” to their best body after difficult life experiences. The series is inspired by her own “revenge body” transformation following her separation from ex-husband Lamar Odom.

“My entire life, I’ve been compared to my sisters,” Kardashian explains in a preview, which also teases that older sister Kim will make an appearance. “I don’t look like them. I was chubby and tall. I mean, I lost a lot of confidence in myself. I found a new me and this happiness, and I want to share it with other people.”

Celebrity trainers Gunnar Peterson, Harley Pasternak, Simone De La Rue and more will return this season to help the 17 men and women, along with three new workout gurus.

“Whether these men and women have experienced bullying, are trying to mend relationships or facing any other tough challenges, Khloé — who has overcome her own body issues — is there to help and will meet and check in with the participants throughout their entire process,” E! says in a press release shared with PEOPLE.

Season two of Revenge Body will premiere Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. ET on E!.