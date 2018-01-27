Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Reveals the Workout That 'Drastically Changed' Her Body

Khloé Kardashian has been very vocal about her weight loss and fit physique, both of which she credits to her lifestyle change in diet and exercise.

Though she continues to be a regular in the gym, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 33, revealed that the one workout that helped her get ripped is also the one exercise move she can’t perform during her pregnancy.

“Doing push-ups on an exercise ball totally changed my arms,” Kardashian shared on her app and website Friday. While balancing on a stability ball, the Revenge Body host recommended starting in a plank position before moving towards a push-up and bouncing on it for consistent repetition.

“I would do 30 to 50 at a time, nonstop. Your arms will feel like Jell-O when you’re done, but I promise they’ll completely change!” advised Kardashian, who is pregnant with her first child, a boy, with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

As for why she won’t be able to practice these push-ups for the next few weeks, Kardashian is putting her baby’s health first.

“It’s the one thing I can’t do right now because I’m not allowed to put that pressure on my tummy — but it’s the move I miss the most! It’s the most effective!” she explained.

Even though she has yet to give birth, getting back to her pre-baby body is something she says she has been looking forward to.

“I’m more encouraged by how, after the baby comes, I’m going to work off every pound. I’m actually really excited to get my body back. I can’t wait!” she wrote on her app and website Wednesday, adding, “Of course, I can’t go as hard as I did before, and I really do miss my intense workouts.”

In the meantime, she’s enjoying her changing body as she also relishes being pregnant.

“I now have cellulite on my legs! Cute! Cute!” Kardashian tweeted Thursday. “I feel like I’ve always had cellulite but it’s way more prominent at the moment.”

Then in a follow-up tweet, she wrote: “So far no stretch marks. So I’m happy about that. the perks of being chubby previously. Lol my tummy knows how to stretch.”

Also writing, “Don’t mind me… just growing a human over here!! Still, I almost can’t believe it. I know im a nerd but im just so excited.”