Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Show Off Their Abs After Late Night Spin Class

The couple that works out together, stays together.

On Tuesday evening, Khloé Kardashian and her NBA player-boyfriend Tristan Thompson took their red-hot romance to the gym with a SoulCycle spin class in Calabasas, California.

Kardashian, 33, and Thompson, 26, who have been dating since September, weren’t shy in showing off the results of their late-night workout on social media afterward.

“That s— was amazing. Good nightcap,” Thompson said in a video on Kardashian’s Snapchat account before lifting his shirt to model his abs for the camera.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star did the same in an Instagram later, posing in a a pair of black leggings and matching long-sleeve crop top.

“Good sweat,” she said on Snapchat.

Earlier in the day, Kardashian watched Thompson play a pickup game of basketball with some friends.

While things are going strong between the pair, Kardashian isn’t in any rush to walk down the aisle — telling The Mail on Sunday‘s YOU magazine in August that she’s completely happy with the relationship as-is.

“I’m in the best relationship I’ve ever been in and it doesn’t take a ring for me to feel that way,” Kardashian said. “I believe in marriage and I want to be married again one day but I don’t have a time frame. Why do people think that marriage equates to happiness? There are a lot of people in unhealthy marriages.”

Kardashian was previously married to Lamar Odom. The duo got married on Sept. 27, 2009 — one month to the day after they met (and nine days after getting engaged). In 2013, the marriage began to fall apart following the NBA star’s cheating scandal and drug relapse, and by December of that year, she had filed for divorce. Their divorce was finalized in December 2016.

Thompson, 26, is already a father to an 8-month-son from a previous relationship, and Kardashian also hopes to be a mother someday.

“I definitely want a family, but I don’t feel any pressure,” she said. “Tristan is a great dad and he definitely wants more children, but we both feel that it will happen when the time is right. We’re still in a new relationship and I love us having time together.”

She continued, “Once you have kids you can’t get back your non-kid years. My sisters and I bother my mum all the time, so I know it’s not, like, ‘When they’re 18, you don’t worry about them again.’ You worry about your children for the rest of your life. The concern I have is raising little human beings in a world that’s filled with such hate and terror. That seems very scary.”

For now, Kardashian is content with being the “cool aunt” to her siblings’ children.

“My house is the fun house for my nieces and nephews,” she said. “We do arts and crafts and bake a lot. We like to play outside and in the pool, just being goofy. I have water balloons and we have water fights. I’m like a big kid myself. At night when I babysit them we have dance parties. I love to give their mums the evening off.”