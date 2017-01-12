Khloé Kardashian Didn’t Feel Bad About Her Body When She Was Heavier: ‘I’ve Always Been Confident’

Even when Khloé Kardashian was 40 lbs. heavier, she didn’t lack self-esteem.

The reality star, 32, says while she she feels ten times healthier than before, she has long enjoyed a body-positive outlook.

“I’ve always been very confident,” Kardashian, the new face of fitness supplement Protein World, tells PEOPLE. “I was definitely at a place of good self-esteem to begin with, thank god. But I definitely feel more confident now, I feel sexier in my body. I’m not as embarrassed if my girlfriends have a pool party, and I say I left my suit at home.”

It helps that she gave up on the scale years ago.

“I don’t care how much I weigh. I don’t really care what size I am in clothes. I care about how I look and feel, and am I able to run up that hill, or can I get up the stairs without huffing and puffing,” Kardashian says. “I have girlfriends who are skinnier than I am, but I can sprint up a flight of stairs but they’re out of breath. So for me, that’s more of a rewarding feeling than seeing anything on the scale.”

“I don’t want to get discouraged if the scale says a certain number. If I look really good, why do I care what the scale thinks?”

As a teen, Khloé — who is 5’10” — used to compare herself to her petite sisters (Kim is 5’2″ and Kourtney is just 5 feet) before realizing it was pointless.

“They’d always be like, ‘Oh, I weigh 102 lbs.,’ and whatever, and that’s good for them, but I would look at the scale and be like ‘Oh god’ because I weigh 140 or something. As a teenager, you’re not understanding and knowing that difference,” Kardashian says. “There’s so many different elements to why I weigh more. And I do think that really hinders children and those numbers are not good to focus on.”

Instead of focusing on her weight, Kardashian prefers to hone in on areas she can tone. Right now, she’s working on her arms and core.

“I try to set small goals so I don’t get discouraged. I definitely still have dimples, or cellulite, some skin might not be as toned as I want, so I just focus on those small areas and not beat myself up about it.”

And post-workout, Kardashian puts far more effort into refueling than she ever did pre-revenge body.

“I think knowledge is power, and I didn’t know as much when I started working out. I didn’t know that you’re supposed to put fuel into your body about 30 minutes after you work out to feed your muscles,” she says. “And I think because Protein World has so many things that you can just throw in your bag, it’s so much easier, and now it’s my routine. I don’t feel like I’m going to kill someone. It even-keels me.”