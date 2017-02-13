How Khloé Kardashian Realized Exercise Was Better Than Stress Eating ‘Three Pizzas I Secretly Just Ordered’

Khloé Kardashian has said goodbye to her old pizza binges.

The reality star says she used to overeat to cope with two major stress points in her life — her dad’s death and her divorce from ex-husband Lamar Odom — until she found that exercise was a better outlet.

“I realized that from my dad’s death and through my divorce that I always would eat my emotions, and that was something I didn’t realize I was doing,” Kardashian, 32, says on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It was just that every time I was stressed out or sad I would eat, eat, eat.”

“And then from my divorce, I started realizing that all that stuff didn’t work before, and I went to the gym, and it was just such a stress reliever, and as a byproduct I started losing weight. And then I realized, ‘Okay, this is a way to deal with stress instead of just eating the three pizzas I secretly just ordered.’ ”

And Kardashian goes all in on her workouts — unlike big sister Kim, 36.

“Kim does work out, she works out all the time, but they’re…not intense workouts,” Khloé said on the talk show, laughing. “I work out like an animal. Kim does her thing, she works out every day. But my intensity level is crazy, and she like strolls in. She comes in 30 minutes late, and she’s like ‘I overslept.’ And I’m like, how do you have this body?”

“I can’t handle people like that. I’m literally like a man, drenched and growling in the gym and she’s just like, lifting a weight, being cute. I wish that was me, I’m jealous.”

RELATED VIDEO: ‘I Was Always Chubby,’ Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Past Body Image Issues

Khloé has come to accept that she and Kim just have very different body types.

“My nutritionist said, your sister has the metabolism of a Ferrari, and you have one of a Honda Civic. I was like, you just summed up my whole life right there,” she jokes. “Kim’s the Ferrari, I’m the Honda.”