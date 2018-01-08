Khloé Kardashian Says She 'Never' Thought She Was Fat but Can’t Imagine Being Unhealthy Again

Although Khloé Kardashian says she never considered herself fat, she revealed that after getting her own revenge body she could never imagine being as unhealthy as she used to be.

While sharing a transformation post on social media this weekend, the mother-to-be got emotional as she described the drastic changes she experienced after embarking on her journey towards becoming healthy “mind, body and soul.”

“Sometimes it’s hard for me to post these transformation posts only because I can’t imagine my life being this unhealthy again,” the 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote.

“Never would I ever consider myself fat, But I would consider myself unhealthy mentally/physically and not knowing my true value. Mind, body and soul,” she added. “For me, my transformation journey started from within. I needed to heal myself from the inside out. Once I started putting myself first, everything started falling into place.”

“My life transformed a few years ago when I made the decision to stop existing and start living. I decided when I was ready regardless of what anybody else was saying about me. Regardless of the pressures. I had to do this on my terms or I knew it wouldn’t last. It’s ok to take the control back. Choose your life. Don’t let anybody else decide for you!” she said.

As she urged her fans to transform their own lives she added, “We are no[t] victims to life but we can become victims and prisoners to the people that we choose to surround ourselves with if we allow them to break us and consume us. Never be afraid to put yourself first! Never choose comfort over your own well-being! Never forget that fate loves the fearless! Today’s wisdom was yesterday’s pain. Tomorrow’s happiness is today’s bravery!”

“I am so proud of myself for being stronger than I’ve ever been-mind body and soul. I am even prouder of myself that I’ve been able to maintain a healthy lifestyle for so many years. I broke that cycle and I’m happier than I have ever been! You can do

this!! Start from within and nothing can stop you. Elevate yourself- mind body and soul,” she continued.

And Kardashian — who’s currently six months pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson — isn’t letting her growing baby bump get in the way of her determination to stay healthy and fit during her pregnancy.

On Wednesday, the Revenge Body star wrote that she would “kick off 2018 right,” promising to share her “weight-loss advice, health hacks and more” during Health & Wellness Week on her app this week.

“For me, health and wellness resolutions are especially important this year,” Kardashian wrote on her site. “Being pregnant, it’s a whole different type of self-care. I still exercise to maintain my sanity and also to feel good about myself, but my workouts are not as intense as they once were.”

“I’m also eating differently — of course, I have cravings, but I want to make sure I’m supplying my baby with the proper nutrients,” she explains. “I’m focused on being healthy mind, body and soul for myself and the baby. But, man, I can’t wait to be a beast in the gym already, LOL!”

“Still, as active as I have been during my pregnancy, I feel great. So my New Year’s resolution will be to stay as mentally and physically healthy as I can!” Kardashian added.

The Good American designer has been keeping her followers up to date with her prenatal fitness on her Snapchat account — both in solo workouts and alongside sister Kourtney Kardashian.

And similarly to other celebrity moms-to-be like Chrissy Teigen, Kardashian has had to field unwarranted comments from mommy-shamers online.

“For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden,” wrote Kardashian last month, posting a link to a fitpregnancy.com article explaining the benefits of exercising while pregnant. “MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing s—.”

