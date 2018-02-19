Khloé Kardashian Is Still Missing Her Pre-Pregnancy Body: 'I'll See You Very Soon!'

Khloé Kardashian only has a few more weeks to go of her pregnancy, but she’s still pining for her “old body.”

The mom-to-be, 33, shared photos of her outfit from the pre-taped episode of Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian that aired Sunday night, and reminisced about her pre-pregnancy body.

“Old pics [crying emoji] but I’m loving My Revenge Body looks on tonight’s episode!!” Kardashian posted on Instagram. “Hi old body. I’ll see you very soon! I promise.”

The reality star, who is expecting her first child, a son, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, shared a similar post in January when she put up photos from an old photoshoot for her line of Good American bodysuits.

“Body, I miss you,” she wrote on Instagram, along with a sad face emoji.

In both cases, Kardashian’s fans encouraged her to embrace her pregnancy body.

“Changes in the body are worth it!” one commenter wrote. “The changes will not only be in the body, they will be in life!”

“You’ll have a NEW body, and you’ll love it even more than your old one,” added another, with a smiling face emoji.

And Kardashian is sticking to her much-loved workouts and nutrition plan during her pregnancy, her dietitian, Dr. Philip Goglia, told PEOPLE.

“She’s doing great,” Dr. Goglia said. “She’s added a smidge of dairy, and she makes sure to have good, consistent eating patterns and proper exercise protocols.”

She has also addressed the criticism from fans who don’t understand that it’s safe to work out during pregnancy, with approval from a doctor.

“It’s bizarre to me that people don’t want me to be happy and stay healthy and fit,” she said in January. “My doctor wants me to work out everyday if I could, so I’m doing doctor’s orders and I feel good.”