Khloé Kardashian Calls Jennifer Lopez Her Body Icon: ‘She’s the Oracle’

Khloé Kardashian is a body icon these days, but the star says she struggled to find a good curvy role model as a kid.

“When I was younger, the look was heroin chic, we all loved Kate Moss. I think Kate Moss is fabulous, but that’s never something I could’ve been,” Kardashian, 33, said at a panel for the launch of her Good American clothing line at Bloomingdales on Thursday, according to Harper’s Bazaar. “When I was younger I was rounder and chubbier. I thought, ‘who can I look up to?’ I loved Victoria’s Secret models, not that I wanted to be one, but they had bigger breasts, and a little curve.”

Luckily, a certain singer entered the spotlight when Kardashian was a teen.

“Then J.Lo came around and … she’s the oracle. I totally looked up to her.”

But Kardashian says that she never felt insecure about her shape when she was younger, which she credits to her mom, Kris, and her sisters.

“I never knew I wasn’t an ideal weight growing up — my family never made me feel less than. We all looked different,” she says. “… I really commend my mom and my sisters for never making me feel less than.”

Kardashian, who is now pregnant with her first child, says she always wore what she wanted to, regardless of her size.

“Everyone always asked me, ‘how do you have so much confidence?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know!’ I was allowed to wear the body-con dresses, the Herve Leger dresses my sisters wore. I didn’t feel like I was too big to wear that, I was like, ‘I look cute, I look good,’ ” she says. “Granted, I should’ve bought a size bigger, but I looked cute.”

It wasn’t until Keeping Up with the Kardashians took off that people started commenting on her body.

“I didn’t know I was bigger until I started doing our TV show, and once I was in the public eye, people were able to pick me apart,” Kardashian says. “That’s when I was like, ‘oh my gosh, I guess I’m chubby … or I guess I’m bigger.’ ”

Kardashian adds that the body shaming she experienced for being curvy is no different than what her model sister Kendall Jenner goes through.

“There’s still bullying and body shaming with skinny girls,” Kardashian says. “That’s how Kendall was all the time. I think people like to say, ‘Oh you’re not plus size so you don’t have a problem.’ But it’s both ends of the spectrum, and that’s what we’re really trying to just stop. It goes so much deeper, it affects how you are in public, how you conduct yourself going into interviews — any of that.”