Shay Mitchell Reveals the One Item She 'Had to Take' from the Pretty Little Liars Set
Bodies
From Cutting Out Dairy to Mixing Up Workouts: Khloé Kardashian's Best Fitness & Clean Eating Tips
The birthday girl shares her greatest health advice
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 17
FIND A WORKOUT YOU LOVE
As we've found out firsthand, the youngest Kardashian sister is a beast when it comes to fitness. The star of Revenge Body regularly posts clips of herself lifting weights and doing burpees alongside celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson and her sisters, Kim and Kourtney.
2 of 17
CONSIDER CUTTING OUT DAIRY
Not just junk food, but dairy, too. "I used to eat nachos with artificial cheese, and too many sweets," she told PEOPLE. "I had acne in my 20s."
3 of 17
LIMITING YOUR FOOD PORTIONS GOES A LONG WAY
"I kind of eat what I want, but in portion control, which I never knew before. It's really hard," Kardashian shared with PEOPLE. "You have to train your body to eat less. Your eyes are bigger than your stomach."
4 of 17
MIX UP YOUR WORKOUTS
While she hits the gym at least five times per week, the reality star stresses the importance of keeping her fitness schedule exciting. "I love Soul Cycle, hot yoga, circuit training, obstacle-type things," she told USA Today. "I don't like to do the same workout all the time."
5 of 17
TRADE IN SOFT DRINKS FOR A TON OF WATER
We've heard it before — the celeb-approved secret to a clear complexion and feel-good energy is attributed to water. "I had to train myself to drink more water. I drink like 5 liters of water a day," Kardashian told PEOPLE. "I yell at [Kylie] and Kendall [Jenner] to drink more water."
6 of 17
EXERCISE TO DESTRESS
"It really decompresses me," the Strong Looks Better Naked author told PEOPLE of her appreciation of fitness. "I'm less combative and I have less anxiety."
7 of 17
EATING CLEAN AT FAST FOOD JOINTS IS POSSIBLE
"Even though clean eating is my M.O., sometimes I find myself in situations where there just isn't an avocado smoothie or quinoa salad on the menu," she wrote on her website. "When your only options are the Golden Arches or Colonel Sanders, you don't have to throw your whole diet out the window!" The one common denominator in her order at each restaurant is poultry — but don't even think about going for the breaded stuff. Oh, and no fries or soda, either.
8 of 17
REFER TO GO-TO MEALS
"I have a protein shake on the car ride home from the gym," Kardashian said of her post-workout ritual. "Otherwise I get cranky!"
9 of 17
REFRAIN FROM WEIGHING YOURSELF
"I don't believe that a weight defines you. I don't weigh myself, because I don't care what number I am," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told Entertainment Tonight. "I think to be happy comes from within … There's so many miserable people that are thin and they're hungry!"
10 of 17
NEED A FULL-BODY WORKOUT? OPT FOR A JUMP ROPE
"I love jumping rope. I love to hate it. [Trainer] Don will say, 'In five minutes, you need to do 800 jumps.' I was like, 'That's easy,' but no, it's the hardest," she revealed to Health. "I'm drenched, and I can't breathe, and my arms hurt, but for me it's a full-body workout. Running is my least favorite thing."
11 of 17
SNACK ON THESE BETTER-FOR-YOU FOODS
Not only do foods like watermelon, avocado, oats and ginger help minimize bloat, but they also make you feel good and help show off all that hard work. "There's nothing more frustrating than having all your fitness and diet efforts sabotaged by BLOAT," Kardashian wrote in a post on her website. "Those baby abs will never see the light of day if they're hidden behind water retention, honey!"
12 of 17
INDULGING IN YOUR FAVORITE FOODS ISN'T A BAD THING
"I'll have a handful of M&M's or a piece of pizza," she said, opening up about embracing her cravings. "If I drink, I have one or two glasses. It's about understanding limitations."
13 of 17
LUNGES ARE YOUR BUTT'S BEST FRIEND
Just ask Kardashian's trainer, Gunnar Peterson, who helped the reality star shape up her famous derriere. Of the many fitness moves Kardashian does during their training sessions, Peterson recommends lunges. "On a twisting lunge, you're working transverse plane, rotational plane," he explained in a Khlo-Fit video on the star's website. "You're blasting calves, you're hitting glutes. Up here [in the monkey row] you're getting shoulders, and obviously a little bit of biceps, plus by being upright, you’re automatically activating your core."
14 of 17
USE A STEP COUNTER
Kardashian is a fan of step counters — if they're easily accessible on her phone, of course. The fitness junkie has downloaded a step counter app on her phone to track her walks. Before that, she tried using one her sister Kourtney gave her, but it attached to the waist and "was so uncomfortable," she shared with USA Today.
15 of 17
KEEP IN MIND: DIETS DON'T WORK
"I want to say about food, it's this: Don't diet. When you diet, you are basically setting yourself up for failure. I mean, the word die is in there!" she wrote in her book, Strong Looks Better Naked. "You're not allowing yourself to enjoy the food you love, and it will only make you want it that much more. Make smart lifestyle changes, one baby step at a time."
16 of 17
THERE IS A SOLUTION TO MINDLESS EATING
"It wasn't until I began to work out in earnest that I became aware of what I was eating," she wrote in her book, Strong Looks Better Naked. "When I became more mindful about exercise, I became more mindful about eating … I think most diets are torture, which is why I don't believe in them. But, as is true with exercise, when you make a change and feel the benefits, you want to stick with it. And you know what else? If I want a piece of cake one night, I'll have my piece of cake!"
17 of 17
USE ALTERNATIVE WEIGHTS IF YOU'RE EXERCISING AT HOME
Don't own dumbbells? Kardashian's trainer, Gunnar Peterson says you can substitute bags of sugar, water bottles or milk cartons if you don't have any handy. "[There are] a million ways to do this," he said in a video for his client's website. "Don't let lack of equipment be your excuse for not doing it."
See Also
More
Shay Mitchell Reveals the One Item She 'Had to Take' from the Pretty Little Liars Set