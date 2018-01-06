Khloé Kardashian Keeps Up with Her Mission to Stay Fit as She Documents Pregnancy Workout

Khloé Kardashian isn’t letting her growing baby bump get in the way of her determination to stay healthy and fit during her pregnancy.

On Saturday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star — who’s currently six months pregnant with her first child with boyfreind Tristan Thompson — documented her latest sweat-inducing maternity workout on social media.

To start, the 33-year-old kicked things off with spending “30 mins on the stairs” (or rather, stair machine) before her coach arrived to lead her through some circuit training.

“Body in motion stays in motion,” she added.

Wearing a black Champion shirt and flannel shirt tied around her waist, Kardashian went on to share the rest of her lengthy workout, which included weights, a resistance band and an exercise ball.

On Wednesday, the Revenge Body star wrote that she would “kick off 2018 right,” promising to share her “weight-loss advice, health hacks and more” during Health & Wellness Week on her app next week.

“For me, health and wellness resolutions are especially important this year,” Kardashian wrote on her site. “Being pregnant, it’s a whole different type of self-care. I still exercise to maintain my sanity and also to feel good about myself, but my workouts are not as intense as they once were.”

“I’m also eating differently — of course, I have cravings, but I want to make sure I’m supplying my baby with the proper nutrients,” she explains. “I’m focused on being healthy mind, body and soul for myself and the baby. But, man, I can’t wait to be a beast in the gym already, LOL!”

“Still, as active as I have been during my pregnancy, I feel great. So my New Year’s resolution will be to stay as mentally and physically healthy as I can!” Kardashian added.

The Good American designer has been keeping her followers up to date with her prenatal fitness on her Snapchat account — both in solo workouts and alongside sister Kourtney Kardashian.

And similarly to other celebrity moms-to-be like Chrissy Teigen, Kardashian has had to field unwarranted comments from mommy-shamers online.

“For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden,” wrote Kardashian last month, posting a link to a fitpregnancy.com article explaining the benefits of exercising while pregnant. “MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing s—.”