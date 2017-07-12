Sweat Together, Stay Together: Khloé Kardashian Finds Perfect Workout Partner in Boyfriend Tristan Thompson

She’s a fitness fanatic and he’s an NBA player, so there’s no better time (or place) for Khloé Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson to spend quality time together than working out together.

The reality star made a date with her shirtless exercise partner on Tuesday morning, as seen on her Instagram and Snapchat. Kardashian, 33, swapped out sisters Kourtney and Kim for Thompson, 26, who regularly works out with Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Lebron James, as the couple broke a sweat in her garage.

The youngest Kardashian sister has previously posted a slew of different exercises she takes on daily — ranging from weighted squat jumps to bear crawls.

Though Khloé doesn’t need a reason to train (she works out every day), the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star explained, “Because we got taco Tuesday tonight!”

Thompson, who’s spending his off-season in Calabasas, has been joining his girlfriend’s intense endorphin-raising activities as of late.

One thing Kardashian recommends to lose weight is to switch-up workouts.

“Our bodies are seriously smart. After only a few weeks of repeating the same exercise routine, the body will acclimate and adjust by figuring out how to use less energy and calories to accomplish the same thing,” she explained on her app and website. “This means you’re working just as hard as you were before but burning less fat. You don’t have to work out MORE, necessarily, but you do have to workout SMARTER by always keeping your muscles guessing.”