How Khloé Kardashian is Changing Her Diet and Exercise During Pregnancy: 'She's a Warrior'

Khloé Kardashian has been all about fitness and nutrition since dropping 40 lbs. in 2015, and now that she’s pregnant her habits are healthier than ever.

The reality star, 33, is expecting her first child — a son — with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and is “on autopilot” with her nutrition after learning the best foods for her body during her weight loss kick. Her nutritionist, Dr. Philip Goglia, tells PEOPLE she’s sticking to the same diet now, but with a few changes.

“She’s doing great,” says Dr. Goglia, celebrity nutritionist and founder of G-Plans. “She’s added a smidge of dairy, and she makes sure to have good, consistent eating patterns and proper exercise protocols.”

Adding dairy back into her diet is a shift for Kardashian, who said in 2016 that she lost 11 lbs. just from eliminating milk and cheese.

“When I lost 11 lbs. in one month, I didn’t want it to be true, because cheese was my vice!” she told PEOPLE at the time.

Khloé Kardashian Hrush Achemyan Instagram

Other than that, though, Kardashian hasn’t changed much during pregnancy. Dr. Goglia says that health is such a big part of her life at this point that she knows what to do.

“She’s just a warrior,” he says. “She really is fitness; it’s what defines her. She’s got a great attitude and she’s super excited.”

Still, Kardashian has had to deal with people who criticize her for working out during her pregnancy, despite doctors saying it’s good for her.

“It’s bizarre to me that people don’t want me to be happy and stay healthy and fit,” she said in January. “My doctor wants me to work out everyday if I could, so I’m doing doctor’s orders and I feel good.”

Kardashian says she wants to stick to her workout plan for as long as possible.

“Whatever you do before you’re pregnant, you’re allowed to continue, and they say it leads for a better delivery,” she said. “I feel great, and I would feel horrible if I was just sitting around, overeating all day… I don’t have swollen feet, I don’t have a lot of these things because I’m staying so active right now. So, as long as I can, I want to keep that up.”